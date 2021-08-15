Campfire put out while BC RCMP assist in evacuation orders and alerts

Photo: BC CO Service Twitter

While out conducting evacuation orders and alerts conservation officers located a campfire still burning in Merritt.



BC Conservation is reminding everyone that a campfire ban is still in effect in many areas of the province.

An individual was ticketed $1,150 and the fire put out.

To report an illegal fire, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

The fire ban went into effect June 30, prohibiting Category 2 and 3 open fires throughout the province.