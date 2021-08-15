Kamloops Airport said visibility improved, planes landing after some cancellations earlier this weekend

Photo: Glacier Media

With some flights in recent days cancelled due to poor visibility, the Kamloops Airport said Sunday that conditions have improved and planes are landing.

The airport posted the update on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Visibility has shown some improvement today, and commercial flights have been landing,” said the post.

“As conditions can change quickly, we recommend continuing to monitor your flight, and contacting your airline directly for updates.”

According to the airport, some flight disruptions occurred on Friday and Saturday as wildfire smoke caused limited visibility in the area.