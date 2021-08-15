High winds, significant growth expected for Sparks Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Sparks Lake wildfire on July 27.

Fire crews battling the massive Sparks Lake wildfire expect the blaze to grow significantly, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said they are predicting very strong, continual gusting southwesterly winds on Sunday, which are expected to push the fire further to the northeast.

The fire is currently estimated to be 72,699 hectares in size, but Bull said crews are working on mapping the perimeter Sunday morning after seeing increased fire activity over Saturday night.

“Last night there was some pretty significant growth on the northeast flank of the Sparks Lake wildfire,” Bull said.

She said they expect the fire grew between 10 to 15 kilometres to the northeast, in the Bonaparte Park area.

According to BCWS, increased fire behaviour was also seen in the northwest corner of the fire, near the Clinton-Hihium Lake Forest Service Road.

“Ground crews are engaged in direct attack and heavy equipment is working to bolster fire guards,” BCWS said.

Hand ignitions have been successful on the northeast corner of the fire, with crews able to bring the fire edge to predetermined control lines, according to BCWS.

Fire crews continue to directly attack the fire in the Vidette Lake area along with helicopter support when visibility allows.

Guards are being constructed using heavy equipment along the west flank of the fire, near Tobacco Plateau, and through the north and northeast of the fire.

As of Sunday morning, there are 114 wildland firefighters, 32 pieces of heavy equipment, and seven helicopters assigned to fight the Sparks Lake fire.

There are 102 structure protection personnel that are being shared between the Sparks Lake and Tremont Creek wildfires.