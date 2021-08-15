Brookmere fire allegedly started by lit BBQ thrown in the back of a pickup truck during an argument

Photo: Ryan Lodge

The people of the small community of Brookmere, 30 kilometres south of Merritt, were forced to flee the flames of a wildfire late Saturday, after it was reportedly sparked by a truck that had caught fire during a drunken altercation.

Ryan Lodge was camping nearby and saw the truck go up in flames, before sparking the wildfire.

Lodge said he and his friend saw the wild incident unfold, and there are even more twists to the story.

They had driven from their own campsite nearby, to Coldwater Road to watch the nearby July Mountain fire, when his friend saw a woman running down the road, screaming.

“[My friend] stopped and she got in the vehicle, and she was being chased by a gentleman who was her first date that she went on, and they went fishing up at Andy’s Lake," explained Lodge.

“He had a little too much to drink, they got in a huge argument ... when they were packing up, he threw his briquette barbecue into the back of his truck, still burning. As they were driving down the road, the box of his truck caught fire.”

Lodge said the argument escalated into violence, and at one point, the man was beating the woman with a fish.

“My buddy picked her up and called 911. Cops showed up. We showed up just after the cops showed up, and the truck was fully engulfed and started the Brook Creek fire," Lodge said, adding the man was arrested by police.

RCMP and members of the BC Conservation Officer Service leapt into action and started going door to door to tell nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

An evacuation order was issued late Saturday by the Thompson Nicola Regional District in the Brookmere area and an alert is also in effect for Aspen Grove and Kane Valley.

The BC Wildfire Service said, as of Sunday at 9 a.m, the Brook Creek fire had grown to at least 200 hectares, but a more accurate mapping is expected later in the day.

Winds gusting over 40 km/h fanned the flames. Four helicopters are working the fire, and crews stayed on the line overnight. There was no confirmation of any structures being lost.

Scott Nelson, who was in the area, posted several videos of the fire to Facebook.

“Credit to the Ministry of Forestry and the team down there, they had the helicopters and guys on it very quickly but with that wind and the dry humidity and the wind whistling up through this area, it's just incredible," he said.

The fire is burning about five kilometres east of the July Mountain wildfire, which is burning on either side of the Coquihalla Highway.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP to find out if charges have been laid in connection with the incident that started the fire.