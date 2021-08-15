July Mountain wildfire, burning near Coquihalla, grows to 7,476 hectares

Photo: Kristen Holliday The July Mountain wildfire on Aug. 14

The July Mountain wildfire continues to grow along the Coquihalla Highway, producing smoke and flames visible to surrounding areas and travellers passing through.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire — which is burning about 45 kilometres southwest of Merritt — is now estimated to be 7,476 hectares in size.

“The fire has seen growth on the south end of the fire and the northeast flank, adjacent Highway 5,” BCWS said.

Although the fire continues to burn on both sides of the highway, the road remains open to travel.

According to DriveBC, there is no stopping permitted on Highway 5 for a 30-kilometre stretch between Coquihalla Lakes Road and Coldwater Road. DriveBC is also warning motorists to expect low visibility due to wildfire smoke.

A new fire sparked near Brookmere, named the Brook Creek fire by BCWS, is growing just five kilometres east of the July Mountain wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service said firefighting resources will be shared between the two blazes.

As of Sunday, there are 37 firefighters, two helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment fighting the July Mountain fire.