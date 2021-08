Fire chief confirms no structures lost in Logan Lake as firefighters worked to save homes overnight

Photo: Robin Smith Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith shared this photo to Facebook Sunday morning, saying she is "feeling beyond grateful."

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m.

No structures have been lost near Tunkwa Lake, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Ken Gillis, chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors, said Sunday afternoon that he had just reviewed the latest update on the Tremont Creek wildfire from the TNRD chief administrative officer.

“There was suggestion that the Tunkwa Lake area was in peril, there’s no doubt about that, but there was no suggestion that any structures have been lost yet,” Gillis told Castanet.

The good news comes after Logan Lake fire chief Doug Wilson said crews were able to save all homes in the threatened Logan Lake area as well.

Gillis said to his knowledge, structure protection measures are being put in place at nearby Paska Lake to the southeast of Tunkwa..

“Dominic Lake they’re quite worried about as well,” Gillis said. “The fire is moving in that direction, so Dominic and Paska Lake are certainly under threat.”

The BC Wildfire Service said they're able to mobilize their structure protection units as needed throughout the day.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

No structures in Logan Lake have been lost to the Tremont Creek wildfire, according to the district fire chief.

Doug Wilson told Castanet as of Sunday morning, there have been no injuries reported and no structures lost in the district's area.

“The firefighters are hanging in [there], tired, but doing great,” Wilson said.

In a post on Facebook, Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said so far, the community is “OK, but still at high risk.”

Wilson said they're expecting winds to pick up on Sunday afternoon, anticipating gusts of up to 70 km/h.

He said the fire could make a second run back toward the town, “to try and start burning the fuel that hasn’t been burnt at this time.”

The BC Wildfire Service said the wildfire threatening the town is estimated to be 43,773 hectares in size, but crews are working on reassessing the perimeter size due to significant growth on Saturday evening.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, hand ignitions have been undertaken on the north side of Logan Lake to remove fuel from the fire’s path.

“This operation was very successful, and crews will be mopping up in this area today,” the agency said.

Significant fire activity was also seen near Tunkwa Lake on Saturday, where heavy smoke stopped aerial operations for much of the day.

On Sunday morning, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for an area southwest of Cherry Creek due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The order is for one property at 4445 Greenstone Rd., and any other properties located in the surrounding area.

A map of the area under evacuation order can be found on the TNRD website.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

After a chaotic evening, there appears to be good news coming from Logan Lake Sunday morning.

In a brief Facebook post, Logan Lake mayor Robin Smith says fire crews working through the evening have kept Logan Lake safe, for the time being.

“Yesterday was a tough day. Our incredibly hard working crews of upwards of 170 members managed to keep us safe so far,” she said.

“They still have a lot of work ahead of them and definitely lots to be concerned about still, but I'm feeling pretty darn grateful for all the teams working for us!”

It's still unclear if any buildings were impacted by the Tremont Creek fire that spread right to the north and west boundaries of Logan Lake Saturday evening.

Videos from the scene show air tankers dropping retardant on the fire right beside homes. Municipal firefighters from a number of surrounding communities worked through the night to protect properties, after crews spent Friday laying hose lines and sprinklers around the community.

The BC Wildfire Service said Saturday the fire was burning at Rank 6 in some places – the most aggressive fire behaviour on the six-point scale.

The entire District of Logan Lake was evacuated Thursday.

Crews may not have seen the worst of it though, with stronger winds forecast to hit across the Interior Sunday afternoon.

Photo: Logan Lake Fire Rescue The Tremont Creek wildfire encroaching on Logan Lake Saturday night.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 a.m.

Fire crews continued to battle the Tremont Creek wildfire in Logan Lake through the night, as the massive fire grew rapidly through the day, hitting the outskirts of town by the early evening.

Dozens of Logan Lake municipal firefighters, along with fire crews from other municipalities, worked tirelessly through the night to protect homes in the small district. As of 10 p.m. fire chief Doug Wilson said they hadn't lost any structures.

“The sprinklers have worked great and the fight is far from over. It will be a long night, we look forward to [seeing] you all very soon,” Wilson posted to Facebook.

Friday, fire crews in Logan Lake spent the day laying hose around the district and placing sprinklers on homes, preparing for the encroaching fire.

Videos from the scene Saturday night shows air tankers dropping retardant on the fire directly beside houses, while large flames threaten neighbourhoods. The fire was threatening the north and west sides of the town.

Earlier Saturday, the large Tremont Creek fire was burning Rank 6 – the most aggressive fire behaviour – near Tunkwa Lake, and the fire grew quickly east towards Logan Lake.

Due to the growth, the Highland Valley Copper Mine west of Logan Lake was evacuated Saturday evening, as were 117 additional properties east of Logan Lake.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.