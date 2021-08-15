Dozens of firefighters worked to save homes in Logan Lake overnight

Photo: Logan Lake Fire Rescue The Tremont Creek wildfire encroaching on Logan Lake Saturday night.

Fire crews continued to battle the Tremont Creek wildfire in Logan Lake through the night, as the massive fire grew rapidly through the day, hitting the outskirts of town by the early evening.

Dozens of Logan Lake municipal firefighters, along with fire crews from other municipalities, worked tirelessly through the night to protect homes in the small district. As of 10 p.m. fire chief Doug Wilson said they hadn't lost any structures.

“The sprinklers have worked great and the fight is far from over. It will be a long night, we look forward to [seeing] you all very soon,” Wilson posted to Facebook.

Friday, fire crews in Logan Lake spent the day laying hose around the district and placing sprinklers on homes, preparing for the encroaching fire.

Videos from the scene Saturday night shows air tankers dropping retardant on the fire directly beside houses, while large flames threaten neighbourhoods. The fire was threatening the north and west sides of the town.

Earlier Saturday, the large Tremont Creek fire was burning Rank 6 – the most aggressive fire behaviour – near Tunkwa Lake, and the fire grew quickly east towards Logan Lake.

Due to the growth, the Highland Valley Copper Mine west of Logan Lake was evacuated Saturday evening, as were 117 additional properties east of Logan Lake.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.