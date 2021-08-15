City of Kamloops issues evacuation alert for over 700 properties in Versatile Industrial Park, Pineview Valley, Iron Mask neighbourhoods

Photo: Karen Passmore This photo from a resident leaving Cherry Creek shows how close the Tremont Creek fire is to the rural community, from which flames are visible.

UPDATE: 7:13 p.m.

The City of Kamloops has issued an evacuation alert for over 700 properties in Versatile Industrial Park, the Iron Mask and Pineview Valley neighbourhoods due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The alert is effective Sunday at 7 p.m.

“The Tremont Creek wildfire poses a threat to the structures and residents for some properties in Kamloops,” the city said in a statement.

According to the city, the evacuation alert is in place for the entire Pineview Valley neighbourhood, Versatile Industrial Park, and Iron Mask east of the Coquihalla Highway, including Lac Le Jeune Road to Copperhead Drive.

A map of the area under alert can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

“This evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the city said.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

The city said residents should locate family members, pack essential items, fill vehicles with gas and hook up recreational vehicles and trailers in order to prepare for a quick departure if needed.

UPDATE: 6:29 p.m.

Fire crews in Logan Lake expect to have their hands full on Monday when winds are forecast to shift to the south, once again pushing the fast-moving Tremont Creek fire toward the community.

Logan Lake was threatened by the aggressive wildfire during gusty conditions on Saturday night and early Sunday, but crews held their ground and kept the flames at bay. No structure losses have been reported.

In an alert sent to Logan Lake residents on Sunday evening, municipal officials said there has been no real change in the fire near the community throughout the day.

“Winds will be changing to blow south in the next 24 hours,” the alert said.

“We are confident that we can hold our lines to protect Logan Lake homes and businesses. However, this is a very dangerous fire and, if the winds are strong, we will have a fight on our hands.”

The main area of concern Sunday on the Tremont Creek wildfire is in Cherry Creek, where residents have been told to leave their properties as soon as possible. For more on that, scroll down.

Evacuation orders now cover all properties in Cherry Creek and south of Tobiano — which itself remains under evacuation alert.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

More evacuation orders are on the way for residents west of Kamloops in the path of the fast-moving Tremont Creek wildfire.

According to a statement just before 5 p.m. from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, evacuation orders will be implemented later Sunday for all properties in Cherry Creek south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

In addition, all properties in the Tobiano area south of the Trans-Canada Highway — across from the golf course and subdivision — will also be placed on evacuation order.

According to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the east flank of the Tremont Creek blaze is about 21 kilometres west of Kamloops city limits.

(The orders were implemented just before 7 p.m. To see which properties are impacted, click here.)

UPDATE: 3:31 p.m.

New mapping from the BC Wildfire Service estimates the Tremont Creek wildfire has jumped to 62,594 hectares in size.

This is an increase of over 18,000 hectares from Saturday’s estimate, which put the fire at 43,773 hectares.

BCWS said after seeing “significant fire growth” and aggressive behaviour throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, crews worked to reassess the perimeter size on Sunday morning.

“The size update now reflects the significant growth seen from yesterday,” the agency said.

“Southwest winds are anticipated for later this afternoon and into the evening, meaning we may see further growth beyond this.”

BCWS said structure protection has been established in Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake.

Doug Wilson, Logan Lake’s fire chief, said as of Sunday morning, no structures in the district have been lost to the fire.

To the north side of Logan Lake, crews have conducted hand ignitions to remove fuel from the fire’s path.

According to BCWS, the operation was “very successful” and crews will be mopping up in the area on Sunday.

“Planned ignitions will be utilized in the area north of Highway 97D and west of Logan Lake as visibility and conditions permit over the next few days,” BCWS said.

Ken Gillis, board of directors chair for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said as of Sunday afternoon, to his knowledge there have been no structure losses in the Tunkwa Lake area.

Gillis said he understands structure protection measures are being put in place at nearby Paska Lake, located southeast of Tunkwa.

The BC Wildfire Service said they are able to mobilize their structure protection units as needed throughout the day.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The Tremont Creek wildfire continues to be active on the west and north side of Logan Lake, but the fires are being held Sunday afternoon.

In an update from the District of Logan Lake Sunday afternoon, the district says fire crews continue to patrol through the town, looking for embers and spot fires to extinguish.

"Yesterday the fire was attacked from the air with retardants to protect homes on the west and north side of town," the district says. "Fire trucks and crews are established throughout the town to monitor and extinguish embers and spot fires.

"Today the fire is moving in a north and easterly direction."

While the fire came extremely close to the town itself, fire crews managed to save every home during Saturday night's fire fight. No buildings were lost at nearby Tunkwa Lake either.

Crews expect the winds to shift today in a southerly direction, with the possibility of rain.

"It is hoped that the fire guards that have been established will continue to form a barrier to the fire moving back towards town," the district said.

While Logan Lake lost power Saturday, it was re-established by 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m.

No structures have been lost near Tunkwa Lake, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Ken Gillis, chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors, said Sunday afternoon that he had just reviewed the latest update on the Tremont Creek wildfire from the TNRD chief administrative officer.

“There was suggestion that the Tunkwa Lake area was in peril, there’s no doubt about that, but there was no suggestion that any structures have been lost yet,” Gillis told Castanet.

The good news comes after Logan Lake fire chief Doug Wilson said crews were able to save all homes in the threatened Logan Lake area as well.

Gillis said to his knowledge, structure protection measures are being put in place at nearby Paska Lake to the southeast of Tunkwa.

“Dominic Lake they’re quite worried about as well,” Gillis said. “The fire is moving in that direction, so Dominic and Paska Lake are certainly under threat.”

The BC Wildfire Service said they're able to mobilize their structure protection units as needed throughout the day.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

No structures in Logan Lake have been lost to the Tremont Creek wildfire, according to the district fire chief.

Doug Wilson told Castanet as of Sunday morning, there have been no injuries reported and no structures lost in the district's area.

“The firefighters are hanging in [there], tired, but doing great,” Wilson said.

In a post on Facebook, Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said so far, the community is “OK, but still at high risk.”

Wilson said they're expecting winds to pick up on Sunday afternoon, anticipating gusts of up to 70 km/h.

He said the fire could make a second run back toward the town, “to try and start burning the fuel that hasn’t been burnt at this time.”

The BC Wildfire Service said the wildfire threatening the town is estimated to be 43,773 hectares in size, but crews are working on reassessing the perimeter size due to significant growth on Saturday evening.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, hand ignitions have been undertaken on the north side of Logan Lake to remove fuel from the fire’s path.

“This operation was very successful, and crews will be mopping up in this area today,” the agency said.

Significant fire activity was also seen near Tunkwa Lake on Saturday, where heavy smoke stopped aerial operations for much of the day.

On Sunday morning, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for an area southwest of Cherry Creek due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The order is for one property at 4445 Greenstone Rd., and any other properties located in the surrounding area.

A map of the area under evacuation order can be found on the TNRD website.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

After a chaotic evening, there appears to be good news coming from Logan Lake Sunday morning.

In a brief Facebook post, Logan Lake mayor Robin Smith says fire crews working through the evening have kept Logan Lake safe, for the time being.

“Yesterday was a tough day. Our incredibly hard working crews of upwards of 170 members managed to keep us safe so far,” she said.

“They still have a lot of work ahead of them and definitely lots to be concerned about still, but I'm feeling pretty darn grateful for all the teams working for us!”

It's still unclear if any buildings were impacted by the Tremont Creek fire that spread right to the north and west boundaries of Logan Lake Saturday evening.

Videos from the scene show air tankers dropping retardant on the fire right beside homes. Municipal firefighters from a number of surrounding communities worked through the night to protect properties, after crews spent Friday laying hose lines and sprinklers around the community.

The BC Wildfire Service said Saturday the fire was burning at Rank 6 in some places – the most aggressive fire behaviour on the six-point scale.

The entire District of Logan Lake was evacuated Thursday.

Crews may not have seen the worst of it though, with stronger winds forecast to hit across the Interior Sunday afternoon.

Photo: Logan Lake Fire Rescue The Tremont Creek wildfire encroaching on Logan Lake Saturday night.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 a.m.

Fire crews continued to battle the Tremont Creek wildfire in Logan Lake through the night, as the massive fire grew rapidly through the day, hitting the outskirts of town by the early evening.

Dozens of Logan Lake municipal firefighters, along with fire crews from other municipalities, worked tirelessly through the night to protect homes in the small district. As of 10 p.m. fire chief Doug Wilson said they hadn't lost any structures.

“The sprinklers have worked great and the fight is far from over. It will be a long night, we look forward to [seeing] you all very soon,” Wilson posted to Facebook.

Friday, fire crews in Logan Lake spent the day laying hose around the district and placing sprinklers on homes, preparing for the encroaching fire.

Videos from the scene Saturday night shows air tankers dropping retardant on the fire directly beside houses, while large flames threaten neighbourhoods. The fire was threatening the north and west sides of the town.

Earlier Saturday, the large Tremont Creek fire was burning Rank 6 – the most aggressive fire behaviour – near Tunkwa Lake, and the fire grew quickly east towards Logan Lake.

Due to the growth, the Highland Valley Copper Mine west of Logan Lake was evacuated Saturday evening, as were 117 additional properties east of Logan Lake.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.