New Liberal hat in ring for Kamloops ahead of anticipated Sunday election call

Photo: Twitter/Jesse McCormick Jesse McCormick

There is a new Liberal candidate looking to fill the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo seat in Ottawa.

Jesse McCormick will be the Liberal nominee for the riding when voters head to the polls later this year, according to a tweet Saturday.

McCormick announced his candidacy by saying he was “honoured” to stand with the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

“Let’s work together to build a strong economy, fight climate change and advance reconciliation,” he said in the tweet.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to McCormick’s campaign to arrange an interview. The tweet Saturday announcing his candidacy was not accompanied by a press release or any other information.

McCormick is the second Liberal candidate to be introduced for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in a week. Lawyer George Petel announced he was running and then promptly dropped out of the race last week.

McCormick will run against NDP candidate Bill Sundhu, Conservative candidate Frank Caputo and Corally Delwo of the People’s Party of Canada. The Green Party and the Maverick party are yet to name candidates.

The election is expected to be called on Sunday, with an election date sometime in late September.

It has been more than 20 years since Kamloops elected an MP that was not Conservative. Outgoing MP Cathy McLeod announced earlier this year she would not seek a sixth term in Ottawa.