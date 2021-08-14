Brookmere residents being tactically evacuated due to new fire

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service said a human caused wildfire on Saturday afternoon in Brookmere has already grown to 50 hectares and first responders in the area are evacuating people immediately.

“It is growing fast, we do have helicopters on it, we have an initial attack crew. So we've got both air and ground support but it's moving very rapidly,” Noelle Kekula, fire information officer with BCWS said.

"Last I heard, the RCMP were conducting what they call a tactical evacuation for people who are threatened by that fire that I heard was started by a truck fire that got into the trees," Thompson-Nicola Regional District Chair Ken Gillis explained.

Details on the vehicle incident on Brookmere Road that have caused the fire are unknown at this time.

“They were alert already, but we are telling people to get out now...They [RCMP] are literally knocking on people's doors, telling them to leave,” Kekula added.

The Tulameen and District Fire Department posted to Facebook that Brookmere is being evacuated from a "rank 6 wildfire."

"They are being sent through Tulameen. Please be aware and help them if it is needed," a social media post reads.

