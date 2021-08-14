Brookmere evacuated, Aspen Grove on alert due to new fire start

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:03 p.m.

Properties in Aspen Grove and Kane Valley have been placed on evacuation alert due to a new wildfire that sparked Saturday, forcing the evacuation of Brookmere.

Eighty-nine properties are now being advised to prepare if the alert changes to evacuation orders. A full list of impacted addresses is here.

The wildfire was started on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle fire spread to the trees and quickly grew to 50 hectares.

UPDATE: 8:11 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Saturday evening, following a vehicle fire spreading to the trees.

A wildfire event located in the vicinity of Brook Creek is threatening structures and the safety of residents south of Nicola Valley.

An evacuation order has been issued for 99 properties listed here. If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately.

DriveBC is also reporting a closure at Coldwater Road, between Exit 256 and Brookmere. Along with a wildfire closure starting at Exit 256 to Brookmere, which is closed to public traffic due to a wildfire in the area.

There is no inbound entry with the evacuation order in effect.

ORIGINAL: 6 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said a human caused wildfire on Saturday afternoon in Brookmere has already grown to 50 hectares and first responders in the area are evacuating people immediately.

“It is growing fast, we do have helicopters on it, we have an initial attack crew. So we've got both air and ground support but it's moving very rapidly,” Noelle Kekula, fire information officer with BCWS said.

"Last I heard, the RCMP were conducting what they call a tactical evacuation for people who are threatened by that fire that I heard was started by a truck fire that got into the trees," Thompson-Nicola Regional District Chair Ken Gillis explained.

Details on the vehicle incident on Brookmere Road that have caused the fire are unknown at this time.

“They were alert already, but we are telling people to get out now...They [RCMP] are literally knocking on people's doors, telling them to leave,” Kekula added.

The Tulameen and District Fire Department posted to Facebook that Brookmere is being evacuated from a "rank 6 wildfire."

"They are being sent through Tulameen. Please be aware and help them if it is needed," a social media post reads.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

Have a photo or video? Send them in to [email protected]