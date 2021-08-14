Lytton Creek fire forces new evacuation orders south of Spences Bridge

Photo: Contributed

A new evacuation order has been issued by the TNRD for the Agate area south of Spences Bridge due to the Lytton Creek wildfire.

The order impacts 102 properties listed here. An additional six-property order in the Canford area was also issued here. If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately.

If you have been evacuated due to wildfires, register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) whether you need the support or not, which are provided if your primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order.

Evacuees are asked to arrange to stay with friends or family. Those who cannot stay with friends or family, please report to McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops.

The deadly Lytton Creek wildfire has been seeing increased activity on Saturday.

"Strong winds may move fires and evacuation orders and alerts will be recommended if required. Smoke is creating challenging conditions for aerial suppression and observation on the southeast flank of the fire," said BCWS on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is most active in the Manning Creek, Nuaitch Creek, and Mimenuh Mt areas.