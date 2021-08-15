TNRD chair questions why structure protection unit went unused as Monte Lake burned

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Remains of Paxton Valley home after wildfires swept through.

While flames from the White Rock Wildfire demolished homes in Monte Lake, a structure protection unit was being unused— and sitting right down the road, according the board chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

“While Monte Lake was burning down, our Structure Protection Unit was in the fire hall in Prichard,” said TNRD board chair Kenneth Gillis and director for electoral area “L”, which includes Monte Lake.

“I’m quite concerned about the fact that equipment was available, and it was going unused.”

According to Gillis, the structure protection unit that was sitting only 20 minutes away, could only be used at BC Wildfire Service's discretion.

“We send it out only at the request of BC Wildfire. And that request had not come, so it was sitting idle,” Gillis told Castanet Kamloops.

“There will be some serious questions put to BC Wildfire when this is all over.”