Remains of Village of Lytton back under evacuation order

Photo: BCWS Three fire perimeters in Lytton area, Mowhokam Creek fire in south; George Road fire in middle; Lytton Creek fire in north

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

What is left of the Village of Lytton is again on evacuation order.

The mayor of the community already mostly destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire on June 30 issued a new evacuation order Saturday night due to two more fires south of the village.

The George Road and Mowhokam Creek fires have flared up significantly in high winds.

“Two heavy helicopters have been bucketing to suppress fire activity and prevent it from spreading downslope to the west. Highly-visible smoke is coming from active fire areas,” BCWS said Saturday afternoon.

The TNRD also issued evacuation alerts and orders in the Fraser Canyon related to both fires on Saturday.

UPDATED: 3:40 p.m.

An evacuation alert for the Fraser Canyon south of Lytton has issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District due to the George Road and Mowhokam wildfires Saturday afternoon.

The fires pose a threat to the structures and residents for two properties as follows:

3800 Spencer Rd S;

3960 Spencer Rd S; and

As well as any other properties within the boundary noted on the map above or online here.

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District south of Lytton due to the Mowhokam Creek and George Road wildfires.

The TNRD has issued an evacuation order for 22 properties addressed as:

1040 to 1210 George Rd;

2730 and 2740 Siwash Rd

752 to 838 Trans-Canada Hwy;

874 Trans-Canada Hwy;

1140 Trans-Canada Hwy;

1912 Trans-Canada Hwy;

1940 Trans-Canada Hwy;

2176 Trans-Canada Hwy;

2781 to 3045 Trans-Canada Hwy;

And any other properties noted within the area on the map below or online here. Residents of the properties in the described area must leave immediately.

In an update from BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, aircraft was challenged by smoke conditions to conduct flights on the Mowhokam Fire on Friday.

Observations from this morning note that the fire is active and burning in the Falls Creek, Little Creek and Mowhokam Creek areas. Bucket helicopters lifted off shortly after 9 a.m. and will provide aerial suppression on active areas as conditions permit.



Increased fire activity is forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

The George Fire has spotted downslope to the west in two locations on this fire over the last two days, according to BCWS. Operations has identified North-South containment lines on this fire in consultation with local stakeholders. Heavy equipment will work on these guards. Structure Protection has assessed communities in the area.