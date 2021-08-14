Evacuation order issued for Blue Sky Country due to George Road and Mowhokam Wildfires

Photo: Contributed

An evacuation order has been issued by Chair Ken Gillis from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District due to the wildfires located near Mowhokam Creek/George Road, which is threatening structures and the safety of residents in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country).

The TNRD has issued an evacuation order for 22 properties addressed as:

1040 to 1210 George Rd;

2730 and 2740 Siwash Rd

752 to 838 Trans-Canada Hwy;

874 Trans-Canada Hwy;

1140 Trans-Canada Hwy;

1912 Trans-Canada Hwy;

1940 Trans-Canada Hwy;

2176 Trans-Canada Hwy;

2781 to 3045 Trans-Canada Hwy;

And any other properties noted within the area on the above map or online here. Residents of the properties in the described area must leave immediately.

In an update from BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, aircraft was challenged by smoke conditions to conduct flights on the Mowhokam Fire on Friday.

Observations from this morning note that the fire is active and burning in the Falls Creek, Little Creek and Mowhokam Creek areas. Bucket helicopters lifted off shortly after 9 a.m. and will provide aerial suppression on active areas as conditions permit.



Increased fire activity is forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

The George Fire has spotted downslope to the west in two locations on this fire over the last two days, according to BCWS. Operations has identified North-South containment lines on this fire in consultation with local stakeholders. Heavy equipment will work on these guards. Structure Protection has assessed communities in the area.