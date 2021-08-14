TNRD confirms homes lost in Monte Lake, situation 'horrifying'

Photo: Kevin Cooke Jackie Cooke's property at Monte Lake, after the White Rock Lake wildfire swept through the area.

The wildfire devastation in Monte Lake is described as being nothing less than "horrifying."

An estimated 28 homes and at least one commercial property in the area are believed to have been destroyed in the massive White Rock Lake fire earlier this month.

“I didn't count, but [28 homes] sounds to me to be about right,” said Kenneth Gillis, TNRD Chair for electoral area “L”, which includes Monte Lake.

“I find myself at a loss for words, because it is, to say the very least, it is horrifying.”

Gillis, who recently toured the area, said he didn’t know if that estimate included Paxton Valley, but he saw many properties lost at the back of Paxton Valley Road as well.

“There's many, many piles of rubble that used to be homes, many piles of rubble. It used to be people's shops and outbuildings,” Gillis explained.

“When the power lines burned down, their transformers seemed to have come down and landed upright in many places. So lots of places, you'll drive up the road, you'll see transformers sitting on the ground, as if they've been placed there.”

Gillis said the degree of burnt trees varied throughout the community.

"Many trees seemed to just be scorched while others have been burnt to the point that they're only spikes sticking up out of the ground,” he said.

Another thing he noticed while accessing the community was the amount of animal owners requesting help.

“There's pleas on people's gates, where they've left notes, asking anybody who sees them to to help them locate animals that have escaped or been turned loose to avoid the fire. It was awful,” he said. When he spoke to a BC Hydro worker on scene, the horrific situation became worse.

“I talked to somebody who was working on the hydro reconstruction. He said that all the day before, every once in a while, if he had the machine shut off, or he was away, you could hear a shot ring out,” Gillis explained.

“Every one of those shots was a rancher walking through the middle of the smouldering forest and shooting a cow because the cows would be alive. They would have escaped the fire in that sense, but their feet burned off. So yeah, it's horrifying. It's absolutely gut wrenching.”

Though the whole community was surrounded by devastation, Gillis said there were a few things that were positive.

"BC Hydro was out there and they were working diligently to get the power back on,” he said, adding that the dedication was admirable, especially considering so much of the province is facing wildfires.

“They were doing everything they could possibly do as far as I could see to get power back on to people. And they had an enormous amount of equipment working out there.”

According to the TNRD Chair, some houses were spared, and the ones that survived appeared to be equipped with sprinklers, put there by residents who had hoped to save their properties.

Evacuation orders for some homes in the area were downgraded Friday evening.