More growth Saturday west of Logan Lake on wildfire threatening hundreds of homes

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tremont Creek fire is burning west of Kamloops and north of Logan Lake.

UPDATE: 11:08 a.m.

The fast-moving wildfire threatening homes in Logan Lake, Savona and Cherry Creek has seen additional growth on Saturday morning.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Tremont Creek fire has seen growth in the area of Bose Lake, about 10 kilometres west of Logan Lake, and in the Glossy Mountain area north of Highland Valley Copper.

The agency said crews are working Saturday to build a contingency guard south of the fire by widening an existing hydro right of way.

Structure protection personnel are also on scene in Logan Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is estimated at 43,773 hectares as of late Saturday morning — up more than 2,000 hectares from Friday’s mapping.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:30 a.m.

A massive wildfire that has emptied out Logan Lake has grown again.

The Tremont Creek fire is now sitting at an estimated 41,188 hectares in size.

According to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, conducted on Friday, the blaze’s perimeter is about seven kilometres north of Logan Lake and five kilometres south of Savona.

An evacuation order for Logan Lake was issued on Thursday.

On Friday night, evacuation alerts were expanded in the Cherry Creek area to include an additional 43 properties. The alerts now extend east to within five kilometres of Mission Flats.

Forecasts are calling for gusty winds this weekend from the southwest, which could prove favourable for Logan Lake but may push the fire toward another community.

Residents in Cherry Creek, Tobiano and Savona remain on alert.

In an update late Friday night, the BC Wildfire Service said heavy smoke in the Tremont Creek fire area resulted in lower fire activity on Friday. Crews are working to expand guards south of the fire, according to the agency.

Ground crews remained on the fire line overnight to monitor the blaze.

