Logan Lake mayor asks for patience from residents as wildfire nears community

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tremont Creek fire is burning west of Kamloops and north of Logan Lake.

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.

The mayor of Logan Lake is asking evacuated residents to be patient while officials attempt to gather and disseminate information about an aggressive wildfire threatening the community Saturday.

The massive Tremont Creek fire is burning just west of Logan Lake. Crews are attacking the fire from the air on Saturday afternoon in an effort to preserve structures in the area.

Mayor Robin Smith said she is in the process of travelling from Logan Lake to Kamloops, where the municipality will be setting up a temporary emergency operations centre. The move was made after power was lost in Logan Lake early on Saturday afternoon.

“Right now, we’re just in the midst of trying to get connections back to computers,” Smith said.

“As soon as we can, we will get messaging back out.”

When asked about structure losses in the Logan Lake area, Smith said she hasn’t heard of any.

“At this point, I don’t know,” she said. “[Not] as far as I know.”

When asked whether there was a message she wished to relay to Logan Lake residents, Smith urged calm.

“Please have patience,” she said.

“We are doing the best that we can. As quickly as we can get connectivity and get information out, we will do that. Other than that, I’m really just hoping for the best right now.”

Logan Lake was ordered evacuated on Thursday.

Castanet is monitoring the Tremont Creek fire closely. This story will be updated when more information is known.

UPDATE: 3:34 p.m.

The fight is on in Logan Lake, where crews on the ground are receiving help from above in an effort to save structures in and near the 2,000-person community.

The latest estimates place the fast-moving Tremont Creek wildfire about one to three kilometres west of Logan Lake.

“They are currently water bombing the fire to the west of our town,” Logan Lake administrator Randy Diehl told Castanet at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, estimating the targets to be about three kilometres away.

“And they’re laying down retardant along the western edge of our community’s properties, which are rural properties.”

Logan Lake Fire Chief Doug Wilson said his crews are up to the task.

“The fight is on but my crew are ready,” he said when contacted by Glacier Media.

Firefighters in Logan Lake are being aided by crews from other B.C. municipalities. Dozens of fire trucks from across the province are said to be in the community.

Diehl said the District of Logan Lake is moving its emergency operations centre from the townsite to Kamloops.

Castanet is monitoring the Tremont Creek fire closely. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.

An aggressive wildfire is moving closer to Logan Lake on Saturday, now burning within one to three kilometres of the Kamloops-area community.

That's according to the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service.

“It is still moving south and I believe, at this point, it is probably one to three kilometres to the west of Logan Lake is where we’re seeing it at this time,” fire information officer Erin Bull said during a Saturday afternoon virtual town hall meeting put on by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Bull also said crews are focusing on structure protection in the Tunkwa Lake area, where some Rank 6 fire activity — the most intense level at which a forest fire can burn — has been seen.

Castanet is monitoring the Tremont Creek fire closely. This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 2:13 p.m.

The evacuated community of Logan Lake is in the dark on Saturday with an aggressive wildfire approaching.

According to an update sent to Logan Lake residents from municipal officials just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, the community has lost power. BC Hydro said the outage is due to fire, impacting more than 1,500 customers.

The update also provided some additional information about the blaze.

“Last night, the fire moved slowly in the direction of Logan Lake,” the update said.

“At present, winds are light and are pushing the fire in a northerly direction but that is expected to shift to a southerly direction within the next day or so.”

The update also said the Highland Valley Copper mine site has been removed from the evacuation order area, but it remains under alert.

“Due to the location of the fire and our current resources, no further entry permits will be issued for any reason,” the update read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 11:08 a.m.

The fast-moving wildfire threatening homes in Logan Lake, Savona and Cherry Creek has seen additional growth on Saturday morning.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Tremont Creek fire has seen growth in the area of Bose Lake, about 10 kilometres west of Logan Lake, and in the Glossy Mountain area north of Highland Valley Copper.

The agency said crews are working Saturday to build a contingency guard south of the fire by widening an existing hydro right of way.

Structure protection personnel are also on scene in Logan Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is estimated at 43,773 hectares as of late Saturday morning — up more than 2,000 hectares from Friday’s mapping.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:30 a.m.

A massive wildfire that has emptied out Logan Lake has grown again.

The Tremont Creek fire is now sitting at an estimated 41,188 hectares in size.

According to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, conducted on Friday, the blaze’s perimeter is about seven kilometres north of Logan Lake and five kilometres south of Savona.

An evacuation order for Logan Lake was issued on Thursday.

On Friday night, evacuation alerts were expanded in the Cherry Creek area to include an additional 43 properties. The alerts now extend east to within five kilometres of Mission Flats.

Forecasts are calling for gusty winds this weekend from the southwest, which could prove favourable for Logan Lake but may push the fire toward another community.

Residents in Cherry Creek, Tobiano and Savona remain on alert.

In an update late Friday night, the BC Wildfire Service said heavy smoke in the Tremont Creek fire area resulted in lower fire activity on Friday. Crews are working to expand guards south of the fire, according to the agency.

Ground crews remained on the fire line overnight to monitor the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.