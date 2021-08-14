Latest estimates place Tremont Creek wildfire one to three kilometres from Logan Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tremont Creek fire is burning west of Kamloops and north of Logan Lake.

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.

An aggressive wildfire is moving closer to Logan Lake on Saturday, now burning within one to three three kilometres of the Kamloops-area community.

That's according to the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service.

“It is still moving south and I believe, at this point, it is probably one to three kilometres to the west of Logan Lake is where we’re seeing it at this time,” fire information officer Erin Bull said during a Saturday afternoon virtual town hall meeting put on by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Bull also said crews are focusing on structure protection in the Tunkwa Lake area, where some Rank 6 fire activity — the most intense level at which a forest fire can burn — has been seen.

Castanet is monitoring the Tremont Creek fire closely. This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 2:13 p.m.

The evacuated community of Logan Lake is in the dark on Saturday with an aggressive wildfire approaching.

According to an update sent to Logan Lake residents from municipal officials just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, the community has lost power. BC Hydro said the outage is due to fire, impacting more than 1,500 customers.

The update also provided some additional information about the blaze.

“Last night, the fire moved slowly in the direction of Logan Lake,” the update said.

“At present, winds are light and are pushing the fire in a northerly direction but that is expected to shift to a southerly direction within the next day or so.”

The update also said the Highland Valley Copper mine site has been removed from the evacuation order area, but it remains under alert.

“Due to the location of the fire and our current resources, no further entry permits will be issued for any reason,” the update read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 11:08 a.m.

The fast-moving wildfire threatening homes in Logan Lake, Savona and Cherry Creek has seen additional growth on Saturday morning.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Tremont Creek fire has seen growth in the area of Bose Lake, about 10 kilometres west of Logan Lake, and in the Glossy Mountain area north of Highland Valley Copper.

The agency said crews are working Saturday to build a contingency guard south of the fire by widening an existing hydro right of way.

Structure protection personnel are also on scene in Logan Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is estimated at 43,773 hectares as of late Saturday morning — up more than 2,000 hectares from Friday’s mapping.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:30 a.m.

A massive wildfire that has emptied out Logan Lake has grown again.

The Tremont Creek fire is now sitting at an estimated 41,188 hectares in size.

According to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, conducted on Friday, the blaze’s perimeter is about seven kilometres north of Logan Lake and five kilometres south of Savona.

An evacuation order for Logan Lake was issued on Thursday.

On Friday night, evacuation alerts were expanded in the Cherry Creek area to include an additional 43 properties. The alerts now extend east to within five kilometres of Mission Flats.

Forecasts are calling for gusty winds this weekend from the southwest, which could prove favourable for Logan Lake but may push the fire toward another community.

Residents in Cherry Creek, Tobiano and Savona remain on alert.

In an update late Friday night, the BC Wildfire Service said heavy smoke in the Tremont Creek fire area resulted in lower fire activity on Friday. Crews are working to expand guards south of the fire, according to the agency.

Ground crews remained on the fire line overnight to monitor the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.