Evacuation orders downgraded, Hwy 97 reopens through Monte Lake

Photo: TNRD

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has announced it has downgraded evacuation orders in the Highway 97 corridor through Westwold and Monte Lake.

Orders impacting 246 properties very near the highway are now alerts. Residents are advised that orders could be reissued on short notice.

Additional evacuation orders have also been issued to 76 properties.

A full list of impacted addresses and properties can be found here. An interactive map of evacuation zones in the TNRD is here.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 97 has now reopened to traffic through the area. There is no stopping allowed.