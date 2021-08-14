Volunteer admires evacuees strength

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Tk'emlups Arbour grounds are currently filled with evacuees impacted by wildfire, but despite the grim circumstances surrounding the group, spirits remain high, according to volunteers assisting on the grounds.

The band has been working to welcome as many evacuees as possible, as well as making their stay more comfortable.

“I hope that the evacuees are comfortable here,” said Tk'emlups Councillor Thomas Blank.

“The intent from Tk'emlups is to make sure that they're comfortable while they're here and try to minimize that stress of not being at home.”

Laundry services and three square meals are provided to those staying on the grounds, but it wouldn’t be possible with out the volunteers who facilitate these services.

Usually the volunteers make and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, not only to many evacuees, but also for firefighters in the area.

Reshie Moss and Rhonda Millwater work for a child welfare agency, who donated and cooked the Friday meals. Millwater said she’s glad to be able to do her part and relieve the usual meal volunteers.

“They were doing like all the lunches for the firefighters and everything. So we wanted to give them a break. But also give something back,” she explained, adding that many volunteers on grounds have been dedicating their time and energy in the last few weeks, and rarely do they get a break.

This isn’t the first time Millwater and Moss have spent the day helping to feed the evacuees, but they both said the atmosphere always surprise them.

“I’m here just for a couple of hours, and I'm feeling the heat and smoke and all that. And I look at these people are sitting there [evacuees], they're faced with constraints. I get to go home I get to have a house or place to go to, they don’t,” Moss said.

“So this is what keeps me going— it’s because of them.”

The two said they were both evacuated during the Juniper fire, and they couldn’t imagine the pain these families are feeling.

“We were on evacuation alert. And literally, I looked out my door, and all I saw was flames. And all I could think of was, ‘what do I take?’” Millwater said.

“And then the next day, I just cried all day, so I don't know how these people are so happy. Just thinking about it makes me cry,”

She said she admires the attitudes of evacuees she’s seen.

“Everybody that comes through is in good spirits,” Millwater said. “I’m in awe of all of them.”

According to the volunteers, everyone who has come though has been very appreciative, but they believe anyone who can help out should be.

“There should be more organizations like ours down here spending their time doing this for people,” Moss said.

“I think that the key is compassion, being passionate, and being kind to one another. We need to do more of that.”