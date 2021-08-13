Lillooet care home evacuated as precaution due to McKay Creek fire

Photo: Google Street View

Residents of a care home in the tiny community of Lillooet are being relocated due to the nearby McKay Creek wildfire.

Interior Health says resident of the Mountainview Lodge Care Home are being take to alternate facilities within the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The move is being made as a precautionary measure.

IH officials say plans are also in place to evacuate inpatients from the Lillooet Hospital due to fire activity.

The fire, now estimated at more than 33,000 hectares has been showing extreme fire behaviour during the day, however, the BC Wildfire Service says Lillooet is not threatened at this time.

People who have loved ones at Mountainview Lodge can call 1-877-442-2001 to confirm the location of their loved one.

At the moment, the Lillooet Health Centre remains open, including round-the-clock emergency department service.

"Interior Health is working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and residents," the health authority says in a news release.

"Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789."