Sandman still open to residents for temporary relief from heat and wildfire smoke

Kamloops residents are being invited to escape the heat and smoke at the Sandman Centre.

With Environment Canada’s heat warning and bulletin about smokey skies, the city wants to remind everyone that the concourse at Sandman Centre located at 300 Lorne Street, is open to provide temporary relief from heat and wildifire smoke.

The concourse will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

Residents should remember to stay hydrated and check in with loved ones and neighbours, especially seniors, and try to stay in air conditioned buildings, including a cooling centre, library, indoor rec centre, indoor mall, or city building, during this time.