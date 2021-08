Photo: Aberdeen Mall Midway returns to Aberdeen Mall September 2-9

After so many events having been cancelled because of COVID19, the fair is finally coming back to Kamloops.

Aberdeen Mall announced West Coast Amusements would be visiting from September 2-9, with COVID protocols in place.

The midway will be open 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon- 10pm over the weekend and noon – 7pm on Labour Day.