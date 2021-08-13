South Central Trucking & Industry is hosting its 24th annual fundraiser for RIH

Photo: Rivershore Golf Links Rivershore Golf Links, Kamloops, B.C.

The South Central Trucking & Industry is hosting its 24th annual charity golf tournament benefiting cardiac care at the Royal Inland Hospital.

The tournament itself will be taking place at Rivershore Golf Links on August 20, but residents can participate from the comfort of their own homes as well. An online raffle has been set up featuring prizes including WestJet vouchers, and a private tour of the Area 27 Race track in Osoyoos with hot laps in a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Residents can also access the silent auction online to bid on numerous items from a bathroom makeover to a laboratory grown IGI certified diamond. The silent auction is currently open, it will close at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The winners of the raffle will be drawn live at the Rivershore Golf Links at 6 p.m.

Since it started, this annual event has raised over $2,000,000 in support of the local hospital.

This year CP has agreed to match contributions up to $75,000 in donations, but the organizers of event are hoping to raise $150,000 for the cause.