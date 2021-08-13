New evacuation order issued for Flat Lake wildfire outside 100 Mile House

Photo: Cariboo Regional District

The Cariboo Regional District has issued a new evacuation order in relation to the Flat Lake wildfire.

The order impacts 13 rural parcels of land in the Moose Valley area.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is seeing warmer temperatures and elevated winds, causing forest fuels to dry out. The blaze is now nearly 63,000 hectares in size.

“Today, heavy equipment will continue to build line tighter to the fire perimeter while it remains safe to do so on the northwestern and northern flank of the fire. Firefighters will continue implementing direct attack methods on the west flank with the use of small-scaled hand ignitions to remove unburnt fuels along newly constructed control lines on the most western flank of the fire,” BCWS said.

Crews have also been using controlled ignitions on the Flat Lake fire extensively.