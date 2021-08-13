KFS and Drunk in a Graveyard host Texas Chainsaw Massacre screening for Friday the 13th

Photo: Robin Goodfellow Kamloops Film Society's Friday the 13th event poster

Friday the 13th is often thought of as unlucky, but if you happen to be into scary movies, it just might be your lucky day.

The Kamloops Film Society and the creators of the Drunk in a Graveyard podcast are hosting two horror movie screenings in honour of this unholiest of days.

At 6:45 p.m., residents can check out the 1974 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre at the Paramount Theatre. In keeping with the movies era, the society will also be holding a 1970’s costume contest, complete with prizes from Red Collar Brewery and Far and Wide.

Robin Goodfellow, creator of the Drunk in a Graveyard podcast said the Paramount theatre is the perfect place from a 1970’s themes.

“We program a lot of the retro stuff there. Thats where we've done Rocky Horror, Christmas vacation, all that stuff is at the Paramount,” she said.

“They’re [events at the Paramount] to make people happy and get them out, have a few drinks, wear some funny costumes. And this is our first event back following everything being COVID canceled.”

Following the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, at 8:45 p.m. is the drive-in screening of What We Do In The Shadows, at the Twin Rivers Drive-in.

Tickets can be purchased either online or at the door starting at $10 per person.