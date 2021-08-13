Sparks Lake wildfire growing again in dry, hot conditions

Photo: BCWS The Sparks Lake wildfire burning within a guard, pictured on July 27

Thursday’s unfavourable weather has increased fire behaviour of the massive Sparks Lake wildfire burning about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now estimated at 70,917 hectares in size, up over a 1,000 hectares since yesterday’s estimate.

BCWS said the increase in fire activity was along the northern flank on Thursday. Crews and heavy equipment are working on creating fire guards in the Vidette Lake area on the northwest flank, along with support from bucketing helicopters.

On the northeast corner of the fire, crews are continuing to build guard southwest of Heller Lake.

The fire remains active along the north, northeast and northwest.

Firefighters will monitor for hot spots along Tranquille to Frog Lake and in the area of Beaverhut Lake, West of Hiahkwah Lake.

If Friday’s weather is favourable, crews will be conducting planned ignitions on the west and northwest to strengthen containment lines.

Teams will also engage in direct attack on any hot spots identified along the Joe Ross FSR and Clinton/Tuleric Lake FSR, as well as continue to access possibilities for planned ignitions to remove any pockets of unburned fuel between the fire perimeter and fire guards.