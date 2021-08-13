Tremont Creek wildfire looming over Logan Lake

Photo: BCWS

Fire crews are playing catchup today on the Tremont Creek wildfire after it jumped containment lines Thursday, forcing the evacuation of the entire community of Logan Lake.

More than 2,000 residents were told to leave their homes and were dispersed across the province, many heading to an ESS centre in Chilliwack while others were welcomed at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc powwow grounds in Kamloops.

One Logan Lake resident was grateful to have family in Kamloops to stay with.

"We are very lucky,” Krista Lobb said

As she was leaving home on Thursday, she says it was very eerie and unsettling in Logan Lake, “we noticed a lot of people zooming into Logan Lake as we were leaving.”

“I’m guessing people who were at work are trying to get in and grab some stuff.”

The Tremont Creek fire, last estimated at 36,000 hectares, escaped containment lines in the southeast near Tunkwa Lake. The flames were seven kilometres from the community on Thursday evening and it is not known how much the fire has moved overnight.

BCWS expects hot, dry conditions and gusting winds will continue through Saturday.

“Structure protection specialist resources have been deployed to Logan Lake to assess and install structure protection equipment.”

The community of Logan Lake has been on evacuation alert for weeks and has been spending that time installing their own sprinklers on homes in interface areas.

There are now 97 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Tremont Creek fire.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is known.