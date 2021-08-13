178401
Kamloops  

Police say suspect identified after two fires set on Columbia Street

Police investigate fires

- | Story: 342745

Kamloops RCMP have identified a suspect after two fires were sparked along Columbia Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, frontline officers attended a grass fire on the 300-block of Columbia Street near Royal Inland Hospital at about 3:30 p.m.

Just 30 minutes later, a second fire started in a grassy embankment on the south side of Columbia Street West.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the fires.

According to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, a suspect has been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking drivers who travelled along Columbia Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to check their dash cam footage to see if it captured anything that may be related to the investigation.

“If you saw anything or captured video of anyone lighting a fire or behaving suspiciously, maybe leaving an area quickly, please let us know,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

176498