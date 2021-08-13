Police say suspect identified after two fires set on Columbia Street

Photo: Contributed A grass fire along Columbia Street West was extinguished quickly by fire crews on Wednesday afternoon.

Kamloops RCMP have identified a suspect after two fires were sparked along Columbia Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, frontline officers attended a grass fire on the 300-block of Columbia Street near Royal Inland Hospital at about 3:30 p.m.

Just 30 minutes later, a second fire started in a grassy embankment on the south side of Columbia Street West.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the fires.

According to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, a suspect has been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking drivers who travelled along Columbia Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to check their dash cam footage to see if it captured anything that may be related to the investigation.

“If you saw anything or captured video of anyone lighting a fire or behaving suspiciously, maybe leaving an area quickly, please let us know,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.