First week of August saw 29 thefts from motor vehicles, 12 bicycle thefts reported, according to RCMP

In the first week of August, 29 thefts from motor vehicles and 12 bicycle thefts were reported in Kamloops, according to statistics from the RCMP.

From Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, police data shows nine thefts were reported from cars parked downtown and in the Sagebrush neighbourhood, while two thefts were reported in the west end.

Four such thefts happened while vehicles were parked in Valleyview, and one theft was reported from the Juniper Ridge area.

In North Kamloops, there were three thefts from cars reported from the Brocklehurst neighbourhood, and three thefts from cars parked near Fortune Drive on the North Shore.

One theft occurred while a vehicle was parked on McArthur Island, according to police.

In total, 12 bicycles were reported missing from Kamloops neighbourhoods during the first week of August.

Five bike thefts were reported from the North Shore, while one bicycle was reported stolen from Sun Rivers.

Two bikes were stolen from downtown, one was reported missing from Sahali, and one was taken from Valleyview.