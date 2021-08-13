BC Liberal leadership candidate Ellis Ross will tour fire ravaged areas looking for answers

Photo: The Canadian Press

BC Liberal Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says he's looking for answers.

Ross, one of six candidates for the vacant party leadership, will spend the next few days in the Kamloops region, hoping to talk with residents about the devastation left behind by severe wildfires.

"I want to go down there and take a look at what is happening with the wildfires and the aftermath - all the stories that are coming out of there," he told Castanet News.

Ross said he became concerned after watching YouTube videos from some residents who questioned the province's response, particularly around Monte Lake and other areas affected by the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

"I want to find out, were you told to stand down, was there a quick response, were there planes and choppers in the air.

"Because, according to these YouTube videos and Facebook posts, these residents did what they could to notify the government that there was something wrong and, when they didn't get a response, took it upon themselves to put out fires."

Ross says Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth didn't tell the whole story when he made comments last week about the recklessness of those people that didn't follow evacuation orders.

"I just want to get some questions answered," he said.

"It would seem to me now that the NDP government didn't tell both sides of the story in terms of what's really happening on the ground down there."

Ross is a former Haisla Nation council member, who went from First Nation council to the provincial legislature, winning a seat in the Skeena riding in 2017.

He describes himself as a shoot from the hip kind of person who says he "won't play the political game to get votes."

"I'm told I'm honest to a fault," he says, "and some of the things I've said over the past 15 years I'll have to stand up to. And, I'm OK with that.

"I don't have time for the politics. I just want to affect individuals lives, and communities for the better.

"I want to make sure B.C. takes its rightful place in terms of strong provinces, strong jurisdictions and strong regions."