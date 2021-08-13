Kamloops woman arrived home to find break-and-enter in progress

Photo: Facebook / Bev Rogers Bev Rogers found this bicycle in her yard before seeing an unknown man emerge from her front door. Following the break-in, Bev said her main concern was telling her kids what had happened.

After experiencing a break-and-enter in her North Shore home, one Kamloops woman said her main concern following the incident was how her kids were going to take the news.

Bev Rogers said she came home after a long night shift in the morning of July 28 to find a strange bicycle in her yard, followed by an unknown man walking out of her front door — which had been kicked in.

The suspect swiftly rode off on his bike, the police were called, and Rogers identified that several items were missing, including a tablet and American and Mexican cash. Rogers said she found a crack pipe and tin foil in her bedroom.

Rogers said following the incident, she talked with the RCMP’s Victim Services to get advice on how to tell her children.

“I almost thought I was going to throw up going to get them, and worrying about how response was going to be, and if they’re going to be panicked,” she said.

Rogers said she was advised to tell the truth, without all the details.

“They gasped, and then my five-year-old said, well, that’s okay that he has our money mommy, because he doesn’t have any, and you can have mine,” she said.

“They reacted way better than I ever expected to.”

Rogers said in the two weeks following the break in, the culprit — who she said had enough time to go through the house and rifle through drawers — hasn't been found.

She said police have been very responsive, but no arrests have been made yet.

“The guy wasn’t caught, they weren’t able to get any fingerprints,” Rogers said.

The RCMP told Castanet they are encouraging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police.

According to the RCMP, patrols were conducted in the area after Rogers called, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, about 40 years old, with a medium build and black hair, standing five-foot-eight.

He was wearing a ball cap and carrying a red bag.

Rogers said happening upon the break-and-enter in progress was the most “helpless, powerless feeling I’ve ever felt.”

“Standing in my front yard, and watching a man come out of my house and not being able to do a damn thing was an awful feeling,” she said.

“My house is on a corner lot, and nobody heard me screaming.”

In the time following the incident, Rogers said she has been able to have her bed professionally cleaned, and have cameras and alarms installed. She said she’s out $1,000 for her insurance deductible, but her insurance company has been great to deal with.

In the past several months, North Shore residents and businesses have spoken out about crime and social issues occurring in the neighbourhood.

Rogers said when viewing her experience along with the backdrop of other recent events, it’s clear there needs to be more consequences for those committing crimes.

“It clearly wasn’t his first time doing it,” she said, adding that he had broken down the front door, but appeared to have held it closed using a weight so “nobody would suspect that anything was happening in the house.”

“He knew all the right places to look,” Rogers said.

“There has to be consequences. If there’s no consequences, behaviour continues.”