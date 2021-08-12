Kamloops Blazers hire Mark Holick as their new associate coach

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Mark Holick

The Kamloops Blazers announced they will have a new man behind the bench this upcoming season, hiring Mark Holick as their associate coach.

The WHL team released the statement on Thursday morning, a day after announcing that Cory Clouston, the former associate coach, would be stepping down from the role.

In a statement, Shaun Clouston, general manager and head coach of the Blazers, welcomed Mark and his family to the organization.

“Mark is a career hockey coach. He is personable and passionate and bring with him a wealth of coaching experience from minor hockey, junior and pro," Clouston said.

Holick is joining the team after spending the last three seasons coaching the Hockey Academy U18 Prep team, but he said he’s glad to be back in his home province.

Originally from Penticton, Holick has over 25 years of coaching experience in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the B.C. Hockey League, Western Hockey League, the American Hockey League and with Hockey Canada.

He has twice been a WHL Head Coach with Kootenay from 2007-2010 and in Prince George from 2013-2016. As well, he was awarded WHL Coach of the Year in 2010.

“I am very excited to be back in the WHL and join the Kamloops Blazers,” he said in a statement.

Before stepping into coaching, Holick played four seasons in the WHL from 1984 to 1988 with the Saskatoon Blades and New Westminster Bruins. He went on to play five seasons of professional hockey before joining the coaching ranks, and the Blazers said they were excited to add his knowledge to the team.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join our team and I am looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of our staff and players as we prepare for the upcoming season,” Clouston said.