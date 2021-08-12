Ignitions near Mount Savona successful, but increased fire activity further south challenged crews, control lines

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tremont Creek wildfire on Aug. 5.

While fire crews battling the Tremont Creek wildfire conducted successful controlled ignitions near Mount Savona Wednesday, increased activity in another area resulted in the fire crossing containment lines.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said the controlled ignitions that continued throughout Wednesday were “very successful.”

“The objectives of those were to bring the edge of the fire to pre-established control lines, and that all had gone very well,” Bull said.

However, eight kilometres to the south, the fire challenged guards located near Leighton Lake, escaping established containment lines.

Bull said the fire began expanding to the north and south in that area.

“That occurred yesterday evening and throughout the night last night,” she said.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, increased fire behaviour in the Leighton Lake area was not a result of controlled ignitions that occurred further north.

The BC Wildfire Service said ground crews and heavy equipment remained on scene to monitor the fire through the night and engage in suppression where possible. Structure protection is being deployed to assess properties in the Tunkwa Creek area.

“We do have crews working in that area today. We’ve requested some water skimmers to help strengthen further control in that area, but we are expecting some challenging fire conditions today and tomorrow as well,” Bull said.

Bull said Thursday and Friday are expected to bring increased temperatures and 20 km/h winds sweeping through the area.

On Thursday, there are 97 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment working on the Tremont Creek wildfire, with 17 structure protection personnel and one specialist also on site.