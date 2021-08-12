District of Logan Lake ordered to evacuate due to Tremont Creek wildfire

Photo: Voyent Alert The District of Logan Lake has been ordered to evacuate due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

UPDATE: 4:39 p.m.

Evacuees from Logan Lake are being told to head to Chilliwack to register at the city's Emergency Support Services reception centre.

According to an update posted to the District of Logan Lake Facebook page, there is no accommodation available in Merritt or Ashcroft.

The district said evacuees should report to Chilliwack Senior Secondary school at 46363 Yale Road.

"There is no ability for lodging at this reception centre," the district said.

"Please be prepared to lodge with family or friends, or in your vehicle as accommodation is limited."

UPDATE: 4:16 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for the District of Logan Lake due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

Mayor Robin Smith said the order was in effect as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the district, evacuees should drive south on Highway 97C to Merritt. The secondary evacuation route is to take Highway 97C north to Ashcroft.

Residents have been told not to travel along Highway 97D towards Kamloops.

"Register online for Emergency Support Services en route," the district said.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull told Castanet the wildfire is about seven kilometres from Logan Lake.

"We have continued to see increased fire behaviour throughout the day today, and continued growth primarily in the southern direction," Bull said.

UPDATE: 3:41 p.m.

An evacuation order is soon to be issued for the community of Logan Lake.

Castanet has confirmed the order with Mayor Robin Smith.

“We are currently processing the evacuation order as we speak, we would much appreciate your help getting that out,” says Smith.

Smith said the order was in effect as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service told Castanet the wildfire has seen continued growth throughout the day.

"We have continued to see increased fire behaviour throughout the day today, and continued growth primarily in the southern direction," said Erin Bull, fire information officer for BCWS.

Bull said the fire is about seven kilometres from Logan Lake.

ORIGINAL: 10:29 a.m.

While fire crews battling the Tremont Creek wildfire conducted successful controlled ignitions near Mount Savona Wednesday, increased activity in another area resulted in the fire crossing containment lines.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said the controlled ignitions that continued throughout Wednesday were “very successful.”

“The objectives of those were to bring the edge of the fire to pre-established control lines, and that all had gone very well,” Bull said.

However, eight kilometres to the south, the fire challenged guards located near Leighton Lake, escaping established containment lines.

Bull said the fire began expanding to the north and south in that area.

“That occurred yesterday evening and throughout the night last night,” she said.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, increased fire behaviour in the Leighton Lake area was not a result of controlled ignitions that occurred further north.

The BC Wildfire Service said ground crews and heavy equipment remained on scene to monitor the fire through the night and engage in suppression where possible. Structure protection is being deployed to assess properties in the Tunkwa Creek area.

“We do have crews working in that area today. We’ve requested some water skimmers to help strengthen further control in that area, but we are expecting some challenging fire conditions today and tomorrow as well,” Bull said.

Bull said Thursday and Friday are expected to bring increased temperatures and 20 km/h winds sweeping through the area.

On Thursday, there are 97 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment working on the Tremont Creek wildfire, with 17 structure protection personnel and one specialist also on site.