Kamloops RCMP report several incidents of scammers calling residents

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

Kamloops RCMP is warning residents about phone scams after one woman lost tens of thousands of dollars to fraudsters who impersonated police officers.

According to a statement from the RCMP, this is one of several incidents over the last week that have caught the attention of police.

Police said on August 4, a woman received a call from someone claiming to be a RCMP constable who said her grandson had been arrested. The woman then said she spoke with someone who claimed to be and sounded like her grandson.

According to police, the woman was then instructed to send $10,000 via courier to an address in Ontario. After she sent the funds, more money was requested by fraudsters. Eventually, she became suspicious of the situation and reported it to Kamloops RCMP on Aug. 11.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said fraudsters can sound very convincing, using similar last names to present themselves as constables who might actually work in a local detachment.

“It’s so important to know that a real police officer would never ask for money to be transferred on behalf of your relative," Evelyn said.

"If you get a call like this, no matter what you’re told on the phone, do your own investigation and call a number you know to belong to your local detachment and real police officers.”

According to RCMP, other scams have been reported involving people impersonating bank employees. These fraudsters claimed an account or credit card has been compromised, and the only way to fix it is by purchasing Mastercard and Visa gift cards.

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment to report the incident.

The RCMP said when reporting fraud, any details of interactions with a fraudster, including phone numbers, email addresses and screenshots of any online conversations are helpful to police.