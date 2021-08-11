Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo named as new federal Conservative Party candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

Photo: Contributed Frank Caputo

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo has been named as the new federal Conservative Party candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

Caputo, 42, who was born and raised in Kamloops, told Castanet he feels honoured to be chosen as the successful candidate.

“It’s something that I've dreamed of for many years. And I hope to represent the people ably and with the passion that they deserve,” Caputo said.

“Having worked here, lived here and played here, I love this riding. And I love the people in this riding. As a local person, I hope to bring as much prosperity as possible, and a strong voice for the people in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.”

Caputo said he’s been on the Conservative board of directors for about a decade, and has served as the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding association president for three years.

He said the desire to run for elected office has been on his heart for about 25 years.

“When something is on your heart for that long, you can’t really ignore it,” he said.

“I work as a lawyer for the provincial government, and I also teach part time at the law school. I love both of those things, but there was something that was tugging at me to help the riding, and to bring whatever I could to the hard working people of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.”

Caputo said he’s been hearing from constituents that they are concerned about current levels of federal government spending and debt, and a lack of government transparency.

“Another issue that’s really important to me, is I see our population aging particularly in the rural area. I’d love to see some additional federal funding for health care to help out our aging population and our rural population,” he said.

Caputo said if elected, he will be seeking an unpaid leave of absence from his work as a prosecutor so he can devote his energy to representing the riding.

“My goal is to give 100 per cent,” he said.

“My hope is that my time in law school and teaching and working as a prosecutor will help me with speaking and relating to people, but also understanding the diverse backgrounds of our people in this riding.”

A snap federal election is widely expected to take place at some point this year, with Conservative incumbent Cathy McLeod announcing in February she would not be seeking a fifth term as MP.

Bill Sundhu has been named as the federal NDP candidate. On Aug. 7, George Petel was selected as the Liberal candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding. However, Petel announced Wednesday he would not be seeking election as MP, saying he wishes to focus on work and family instead.