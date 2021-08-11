TRU trades students, home builders' association kicked off the start of the 2022 Y Dream Home construction

With hard hats on, Thompson Rivers University students and the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior kicked off construction of the next Y Dream Home.

The Y Dream Home is a joint project between TRU and CHBA CI. First-year residential construction, electrical and plumbing students from TRU learn practical skills while on-site, building the home.

Once completed, the house is sold and the proceeds go towards supporting community initiatives.

TRU said the training house program provides hands-on experience for students, unlike any other course.

Bryce Coombs, a carpentry instructor for TRU, said he was excited to get to work, even in the middle of wildfire season.

“Fires aside, we can move on with that, and we can work through the heat,” Coombs said, adding that he was always thankful to the students involved.

“It would be hard to do a training house without students being part of it. It would be really hard to think of that scenario,” he laughed.

The kick off event for the 2022 project started with speeches from organizers and instructors, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony, where a carpentry student used a saw to cut through a piece of plywood.