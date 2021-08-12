After being shuffled around B.C., evacuees land in Kamloops

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Christine Abbott

While losing your home to wildfire is a nightmare come true for many evacuees, the road to recovery can be even harder.

Christine Abbott and her family lost their home in the Lytton Creek wildfire, but Abbott said bouncing around to various emergency operations centres has been an ordeal all of its own.

After fleeing the flames that engulfed their community on June 30, the Abbotts went immediately to the Cache Creek cooling centre, where Abbott said no one knew they were coming.

“They didn't even know that there had been a fire yet. They found out by us getting there,” Abbott told Castanet Kamloops.

Abbott said she got a message from a family member saying they should go to Kamloops, so they packed up and headed west, and registered at the McArthur Island EOC. Abbott said her family was one of the first groups to arrive at the centre, and still, no one had a plan for them.

They then moved into the Super 8, and had to pay out of pocket for the first two days prior to receiving three days of support from Emergency Social Services. Nobody could answer questions as to what the long-term plan was for those left homeless by the fire after ESS support ran out.

Camp Hope Mountain View Camp and Conference Centre then started taking in evacuees, and it was suggested Abbott head there in the hope that they would have better housing that could accommodate her arthritis. But the camp was already full.

She was then sent to the Sts’ailes First Nation reserve in Agassiz. Abbott said the Sts’ailes reserve was beautiful, but all the available accommodations were upstairs and inaccessible due to her disability. Both disabled rooms on the first floor were occupied.

After visiting multiple emergency centres all over the southern half of the province, looking for somewhere to stay for more than a few nights, the Abbott family said they received news about ESS funds, and began billeting at a friend's home, paid for by ESS.

But billeting wasn’t a long term solution either, and when the ESS funds ran out, the Abbotts were again tasked with finding somewhere to sleep.

That’s when she heard about Tk’emlups te Secewpemc opening its grounds to evacuees.

“Nobody knew what was going on still. So we came here [Tkemlups grounds], and we slept out of a tent,” Abbott said, describing the first night on the band grounds.

Over a month after the Lytton fire, some evacuees are still in tents set up at Tkemlups grounds. They are now being joined by some evacuees from Monte Lake.

But because Abbott has knee problems, sleeping in a tent every night was difficult. So she took out a loan and purchased a camper.

“Through the kindness of our family, we got a loan,” she said, gesturing to the camper van behind her. They used funds raised with a GoFundMe to fix it up and get it running.

Abbott said while she has had the camper parked at Tk’emlups for herself and her husband, their daughter has been sleeping in a tent and got a job in Kamloops.

“She's sleeping in a tent, and she's working at Tim Hortons," she said, explaining how others are trying to keep up with their bills, either as ESS ran out or as they found the funding just wasn’t enough to cover their bills.

"Her boyfriend's firefighting. He's from our community, they're evacuated.”

She said the worst part is how uncertain everything has been.

“It's not nice, nobody's taking accountability. And we're literally living from one week to the next,” Abbott said, tearing up.

The fast moving fire that engulfed the village of Lytton, many said in just minutes, came shortly after record breaking temperatures, during an already aggressive wildfire season in the province.

On June 30, Scott Hildebrand, chief administrative officer of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said the evacuation order for the village was issued as soon as possible.

"It didn't matter because people were already fleeing," he said the evening of the fire, adding that finding accommodations for that many people was difficult.

Many hotel rooms were already booked by people seeking relief from the heat wave and by those getting away for Canada Day just as most COVID-19 restrictions in the province were lifted. As well, rooms were being used by crews working on a pipeline project.