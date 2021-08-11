Photo: Kristen Holliday KFR responds to landscape fire on Columbia Street

UPDATE: 4:33 P.M.

Traffic along Columbia Street is moving again after the eastbound lanes were briefly blocked off earlier Wednesday afternoon due to a landscape fire.

The fire burned a patch of grass on the south side of Columbia, but was extinguished quickly by Kamloops Fire Rescue crews.

ORIGINAL: 4:18 p.m.

