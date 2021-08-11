Photo: Kristen Holliday
KFR responds to landscape fire on Columbia Street
UPDATE: 4:33 P.M.
Traffic along Columbia Street is moving again after the eastbound lanes were briefly blocked off earlier Wednesday afternoon due to a landscape fire.
The fire burned a patch of grass on the south side of Columbia, but was extinguished quickly by Kamloops Fire Rescue crews.
ORIGINAL: 4:18 p.m.
East bound traffic on Columbia street is blocked off Wednesday afternoon as emergency crews respond to a landscape fire in the area.
KFR responded to call at 4 p.m.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze by 4:15 p.m.
The fire appears to have burned a patch of grass on the south side of the road below a row of homes.