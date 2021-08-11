177398
Kamloops  

Sparks Lake and Young Lake fires being managed separately

Sparks and Young separate

Story: 342597

The massive sparks lake wildfire, threatening hundreds of homes north of Kamloops, is being managed separately from the Young Lake fire.

On August 3, Sparks was reported to have merged with the Young Lake Fire, located southeast of 70 Mile House, by BC Wildfire Service, and the perimeter of the Sparks Lake fire was updated to include the Young Lake fire.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said the two fires would be managed separately going forward.

“They're basically touching, they are separated,” she said.

“But they are still being managed separately, and by different fire centres,”

Bull said a mapping error may be for blame for the report that the two fires were touching, but they are separated by a road, and BCWS has made the decision that fire will be managed by different fire centres.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is taking Sparks Lake while the Cariboo Fire Centre deals with Young Lake.

Yesterday the Sparks Lake wildfire was estimated at 77,101 hectares in size, but now, since the separation of Young Lake, is estimated at 69,770 hectares.

According to Bull, there hasn’t been much change in fire behaviour at Sparks Lake. It remains most active on the north side, and that’s where efforts and helicopters are being focused.

