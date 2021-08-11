TRU offering free 2 day intro to trades camp at the end of August

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

Young adults in Kamloops will have an opportunity to learn the basics of wood and metal work thanks to a free, two-day camp hosted by Thompson Rivers University's School of Trades and Technology.

The TradeMakers 2.0 camp is open to individuals between the ages of 16 and 28. Students will be introduced to wood and metal work, including safety practices.

Participants will also have the chance to make something of their own.

The camp will take place Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27 in TRU's Trades and Technology building.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Those wishing to participate can register here.