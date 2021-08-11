Truck fire on Hwy 1 near Kamloops put out before it could spread to nearby hills

A truck fire on the side of the highway was extinguished before it could spread to the nearby grasslands Tuesday afternoon, preventing a wildfire.

Vicky Thompson, Ken Moorman and Tim Thompson were driving along Highway 1 between Tobiano and Kamloops when they noticed smoke coming from a silver truck parked at the side of the road.

“Tim and Ken went up to it to see if anyone was in there and all of a sudden there was more black smoke and a pop, then flames,” said Vicky, adding several people with fire extinguishers stopped to assist, but were unable to knock down the fire.

After calling 911, Vicky said “paramedics showed up, broke the windows and opened the doors and also tried to extinguish it.”

Vicky said she was told by 911 that the fire was outside of the Kamloops fire district, so BC Wildfire Service was called as there was potential for it to become a wildfire.

When RCMP arrived, the nearby New Gold Mine fire crew was contacted which put out the fire before it could spread to the surrounding hillside.