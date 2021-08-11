Hand, aerial ignitions for Tremont Creek wildfire went 'very well', more planned for Wednesday, BCWS says

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Smoke from the Tremont Creek wildfire.

Firefighting crews successfully completed a controlled ignition in the Mount Savona area on Tuesday night, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said the operation — planned to help control the spread of the Tremont Creek wildfire — went “very well,” with crews on the fire throughout the evening to monitor the conditions.

A plume of smoke from the controlled burn was quite visible to the surrounding communities on Tuesday.

“It was a combination of aerial ignitions from a helicopter and hand ignitions, what that did was bring the perimeter of the fire to a control line that’s been established in the area,” Bull said.

“By burning pockets of unburned fuel it brings the perimeter of the fire to an area that is accessible by ground crews to engage in more direct attack.”

The BC Wildfire Service said more ignition operations will proceed on Wednesday if conditions allow.

“Control lines have been established along the power lines next to Tunkwa Lake road, down to and including Haywood Farmer Road,” BCWS said.

“The northern flank of the fire from Barnes Lake to Walhachin continues to show very minimal to no fire activity. Patrolling for hot spots in the west and north flanks continues.”

The Tremont Creek wildfire is estimated to be 33,238 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said there are 99 firefighters, seven helicopters, and 38 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the blaze. Additional structure protection teams are also on site.