Cory Clouston, Blazers associate coach since 2019, announced he is stepping down from the role

Photo: The Kamloops Blazers Cory Clouston said Wednesday he has made the "difficult decision" to step down from the role as associate coach for the Blazers.

Kamloops Blazers' Cory Clouston announced Wednesday he has decided to step down from his associate coach's role.

Clouston, brother of Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston, said in a statement that it has been a “very rewarding two seasons” working together with Shaun and the rest of the hockey operations staff.

“Leaving the team was a difficult decision, but one I had to make for personal reasons,” Clouston said.

Clouston joined the Blazers in October 2019, helping the team win B.C. Division championships during both 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He thanked Tom Gaglardi, Blazers majority owner, and Matt Bardsley, former general manager, for giving him the opportunity to join the team.

“I want to thank all of the players for their dedication and commitment they displayed on winning back-to-back BC Division championships and wish the organization the best in the upcoming season,” Clouston said.

Shaun Clouston said in a statement that he feels fortunate to have worked with his brother for the last two years.

“Cory brought a level of professionalism and commitment to our team on a daily basis. He played a key role in making sure our players were well prepared for each and every game,” Shaun said.

“We respect Cory’s difficult decision and wish him all the best moving forward. Thanks Cory.”

The Kamloops Blazers said they will announce their new associate coach on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.