A Kamloops man faces one charge of theft after being arrested downtown on Saturday night.

According to a statement from police, RCMP received a report of a theft from a store in Sahali, on the 1100-block of Columbia Street West. The call came in on Aug. 7, just before 7 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP said the suspect was well known to police, and multiple units attended in response.

The suspect was located on Victoria Street and Sixth Avenue, arrested, and held for an appearance in court.

Dustin Joel Poudrier, 34, was charged with one count of theft under $5,000, and was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or who has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.