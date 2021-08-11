RCMP recover stolen bikes and return to owner

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP reunited high-end stolen bikes with their owner after two bikes stolen late last week were recovered during two separate occurrences.

On Thursday Aug. 5, around 7:35 a.m., a member of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Street Patrol Unit was on the 600-block of Seymour Street when they spotted a man on a high-end mountain bike with a cut lock still attached to the wheel. When questioned about the bicycle the man denied ownership and the bike was seized by police for investigation.

A couple hours later, Kamloops RCMP Detachment received a report of two bikes with a combined value of approximately $18,000, stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100-block of Lorne Street. The serial number for one matched that of the bike recovered and it was returned to its rightful owner.

On Saturday Aug. 7, around 5:15 p.m., the second bike was located by members of the Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU). Officers were conducting foot patrols in the area of Victoria Street West when they observed a man riding a bike they believed to be the second one that was stolen. A check of the serial number confirmed it to be so and it was seized by police. The man was released, pending further investigation.

“The rider on the second bike claimed to have purchased it for $2,000 a couple of days earlier and admitted to police that the deal seemed too good to be true,” said Constable Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson. “Luckily, thanks to the proactive patrols and the information provided to police, the bikes were returned to their rightful owner. Unfortunately for the person who bought the second bike, they’re out of pocket for the stolen goods. If your gut is telling you it’s too good to be true, listen.”