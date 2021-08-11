Kamloops real estate market shows second month of lower sales, but residential prices and market strength remain steady

The number of residential real estate sales in Kamloops has dropped for the second month in a row, but house prices — and market strength — continue to hold steady.

According to Chelsea Mann, president for Kamloops and District Real Estate Association, a dip in sales can prompt people to think prices are going down, but that’s not the case in this region.

“We are seeing prices staying steady, if not still ticking up,” Mann said.

“Although we're seeing sales numbers going down, it's not because the demand has gone down, or the inventory has come up. It’s other factors, people taking time off for the summer, trying to get out of the smoke, really just being a little fatigued of everything right now.”

Statistics from KADREA show 290 sales recorded in the Kamloops area through July, nearly 13 per cent lower when compared with last year’s numbers. However, the average residential price has increased from $464,784 in July 2020 to $555,784 — an increase of over 19 per cent.

Mann said the drop in sales isn’t unusual for the city during the summer months, and this year’s aggressive wildfire season is also making an impact on the housing market.

Mann said wildfires have added a level of anxiety and uncertainty to a process that many find stressful to begin with.

“There’s perhaps even less inventory coming on as people are holding off in these areas, just not knowing what’s going on,” she said.

Despite a drop in sales, the Kamloops real estate market is still performing above average for the season and holding steady, especially when compared to other areas in the province, according to Mann.

“I thought it was really promising, the fact that Kamloops hasn't declined in sales as much as the rest of B.C., which is kind of par for the course for Kamloops,” Mann said.

“We always seem to do really well and stay fairly steady while our other regions seem to be a little bit more up and down.”

Mann said a steady market does have its benefits for both sellers and buyers.

“When things stay steady for a longer period of time, it's easier to make those decisions about pricing, or what you're willing to pay for something, because you can look at actual comparables,” she said.

Mann said she expects to see sales pick up again in the fall.

“Once we come out of August and into September [and] October, we'll probably see sales pick up again, as they usually do. I think we're going to end this year really strong, perhaps record setting. I don't think that's changed.”