Blackwell Dairy owner joins in calling out government response, advocates for policy changes after devastation caused by White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The White Rock Lake wildfire on July 26.

The owner of Barnhartvale’s Blackwell Dairy is adding his voice to those speaking out against the government’s response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, saying there was no help available for those who lost everything to the devastating blaze.

Ted Blackwell said comments from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth — who called residents’ decision to stay in evacuation areas “unacceptable” — only added insult to injury for those who lost their homes, livestock and livelihoods.

“The people I’m referring to that stayed behind were looking after their farms and ranches, that’s their livelihood. And they are prepared. …They have fought many a fire in the past, and they were told to stand down, not fight it, let the professionals fight. Well they can’t because there’s nobody there to help them,” Blackwell said.

“It's so devastating right now, that even though people's emotions are very high, I don't think they'll forget this, about the lack of respect, and the orders and the decisions that were made were totally wrong.”

Blackwell said he knows many residents in the areas impacted by the fire, including his sister and brother-in-law who live in the Monte Lake area.

“I understand totally what they’re going through. And when you get comments from the minister, shaking their finger at them, ‘get the hell out of the way, let the professionals take care of things’, well, the professionals weren’t there,” Blackwell said.

He said he’s talked with ranchers on Monday who have had to put down cattle who have suffered serious injury due to the fire, and who have come upon wild animals like deer caught up in fences.

“You have to understand these people. That’s their livelihood, they raise and care for animals, whether it’s domestic or wild, they love them all. It’s just really hard when you’re being put down from somebody that doesn’t understand a damn thing.”

Blackwell said he believes a series of missteps were taken by the government, from holding off declaring a state of emergency, to telling ranchers and locals in the area to stand down from trying to attack the White Rock Lake wildfire when it was first discovered.

On Sunday, Jean Strong, a fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said the agency had a crew on scene within 30 minutes of the White Rock Lake wildfire being discovered, along with partners from Tolko and Douglas Lake Ranch.

“They were working on building guard right off the bat alongside BC Wildfire Service crews,” Strong said, adding that the fire was moving quickly and aggressively from the start.

She said crews were pulled off the initial response on July 13 to evacuate properties in the area because of the aggressive fire behaviour.

In a conference Tuesday, Rick Manwaring, deputy forest minister, said fire crews did have time to put structural protection and personnel in areas before the fire began to move through.

Manwaring said the blaze was moving through as a Rank 6 wildfire, backed by 40 to 60 kilometre per hour winds, and "very challenging even for structural protection units to protect properties.”

"Our structural protection teams were in there, supported by our BC Wildfire Service staff," he said.

"This fire had been burning for quite some time leading up to Monte Lake, so air resources, ground resources, working with our partners were trying to manage it as it spread in all directions.”

However, Blackwell said the government as a whole needs to change their policy when it comes to fighting fires, especially as the heat and volatile fire seasons aren’t going away.

He said burns should be completed throughout the winter to clear brush out of forests, and fire starts should be dealt with immediately, leaning on local knowledge and bringing in private contractors to add manpower.

“They have to have people on call, they have to have people that have fought fire so much in the past, they know what the hell they're doing, and deal with everything immediately. Don't let anything get out of hand,” he said.

“If they have to spend a few million dollars on a few extra planes to be on the alert, so be it. Get it. Because I'll tell you, the millions and millions and millions of dollars that are lost here with people that have lost everything, and a lot of them might not recover, it’s that bad.”

Blackwell said he doesn’t lay blame on the local firefighters, who have helped him out in the past.

“They’re good people, there’s no question. That’s not what the problem is,” he said.

Blackwell said the issue lies with the policies and instructions that are sent from the top.

"That's where it all begins. And that’s who has to take the responsibility for the misjudgment and mis-calls, and all the devastation. And there needs to be some heads rolled because it never needed to be that way,” he said.

“If I was to design a plan to burn down the whole damn country, I couldn't have designed a better plan than what they let happen.”